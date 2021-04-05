Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown! Kommt gleich nach Ostern die Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.04.2021 | 15:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INX Announces April 22nd As The Official Last Day Of Its Token Offering

The INX Digital trading platform will be officially launched for global trading shortly after the IPO ends, and the INX token is expected to list on at least one public trading platform by the end of May, 2021

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited ("INX" or the "Company"), the blockchain-based platform for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies, announces today the closing of its token initial public offering at 5pm EST on April 22nd. April 22nd will be the last day that the INX token is offered for sale by the company at the $0.90 per token IPO price.

INX Limited

Shy Datika, CEO of INX made the announcement. "INX has secured its position as the first to execute an SEC-registered digital security IPO for both retail and institutional investors. We look forward to opening in the secondary market with equal success."

To sign up for an INX Limited account, please visit www.inx.co For more information, please visit the website www.inx.co and follow the platform on Telegram, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.

About INX

INX aims to provide investors with a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. INX is led by an experienced team of business, finance, and blockchain technology experts unified by the vision of redefining the world of capital markets via the leveraging of blockchain technology and an innovative regulatory path.

Press Inquiries:
INX Limited
Denise Weaver
Pistol x Stamen
Tel: 310-721-6710
Email: dweaver@pistolandstamen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480471/INX_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.