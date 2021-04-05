eschbach: SME Names Andreas Eschbach an Outstanding Leader in Transforming Manufacturing

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, today announces their CEO and Founder, Andreas Eschbach, was named in the top 25 leaders in smart manufacturing by SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce.

"I am honored to be recognized as an outstanding leader and acknowledged for my contributions to process industry manufacturers in supporting their digital transformation and shift management needs. My team and I brought back the human element, specifically person-to-person communication that has long been overlooked in smart manufacturing and resolved the multitude of disconnects among teams or shifts that continually were occurring," said Andreas Eschbach.

SME's 25 outstanding leaders are successfully changing the pace and scope of technological adoption of smart manufacturing processes at the highest levels. Some in this group such as the CDO of a vaccine maker transforms their company's information flow and improves their medicines and processes. Others are integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into work processes. Still others are using IIoT, robotics, and predictive maintenance on the shop floor. All in this compilation were identified by SME Media's Smart Manufacturing magazine in consultation with manufacturing experts from across a full range of industry segments and disciplines.

"We've seen in the last several months how quickly our industry can rebound to near full production," said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "These 25 luminaries in manufacturing are pushing the pace of change in our industry, paving the path that leads to elevated quality, improved productivity, increased profitability and higher employment here in North America."

The article in the April 2021 issue of Smart Manufacturing magazine includes significantly more detail on the advancements and accomplishments of these exceptional leaders in their own areas of manufacturing. It is available at the following URL: https://www.sme.org/smemedia/smart-manufacturing-magazine/february-2021/.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF and Roche. For more information visit eschbach.com.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

