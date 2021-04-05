CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Enters Proteomic Research Agreement With Yale University

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) announced that it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement, effective April 1, 2021, with Yale University to test and evaluate the performance of the University's nanowire biosensor technology for detecting critical protein biomarkers associated with the progression of Breast Cancer. The Agreement, which contains a detailed Statement of Work to be performed during the one-year term, also grants CYductDX an exclusive option to obtain an exclusive worldwide license in the field of use to the underlying nanowire intellectual property, including any Inventions made during the research process.

The parties will assess the CMOS nanowire biosensor technology invented by Professor Mark A. Reed Ph.D., Associate Director, Yale Institute for Nanoscience and Quantum Engineering, for use with research established biomarkers which can and are applied to assess overall breast health, the risk of future breast cancer and/or the presence of metabolic biomarkers indicative of breast cancer. "This is an exciting application for Yale's innovative nanowire sensor technology that could have a vital impact on the future of women's healthcare," stated Chris Sutton Ph.D., CYduct Diagnostics Chief Science Officer.

"All women, but especially those with dense breast tissue, are an embattled cohort who could significantly benefit from this progressive risk-screening technology," said CYduct Diagnostics CEO Dominick Gatto. "I am pleased that Yale University acknowledges the value in additional molecular diagnostic information provided by their nanowire biosensor which will aid women and their physicians in determining the risk of breast disease on a personal medicine basis."

Financial terms of the Agreement were not disclosed.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYductDX is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to the healthcare market across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: CYductDX.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The inability to raise additional capital, and technical complications in research, product development and validation, among other things, could prevent the implementation of strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

