DJ HMS Group: Rub 7.5 billion contract to deliver oil & gas equipment

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Rub 7.5 billion contract to deliver oil & gas equipment 05-Apr-2021 / 16:32 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group signs Rub 7.5 billion contract to deliver oil & gas equipment Moscow, Russia - April 5, 2021 HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 7.5 billion contract for delivery and installation of oil & gas equipment for one of the largest gas fields in Russia. The contract is for manufacture, delivery and installation of membrane modules and elements, turbo-compressor units for an interstage compressor station and gas transportation units for a gas booster station as part of a helium concentrate membrane recovery unit. This is a follow-up contract HMS Group has secured with this client. The first one was announced in 2017 in a Rub 10.2 billion contract, and that was the first project of that kind in Russia. For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 2.2. Inside information =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: CNT TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96866 EQS News ID: 1180795 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2021 09:33 ET (13:33 GMT)