MLG Capital Principal and CEO Timothy J. Wallen Named One of CRE's Best Bosses By GlobeSt Real Estate Forum

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity investments in commercial real estate, today announced that its Principal and CEO Timothy J. Wallen was named one of Commercial Real Estate's Best Bosses by GlobeSt's Real Estate Forum. The prestigious annual award honors a small number of the industry's leading and most respected executives.

I can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Tim Wallen," said J. Michael Mooney, Principal, Chairman Emeritus and Co-Founder at MLG. "Tim is a born leader who embodies integrity, confidence, intelligence and empathy. He lives his life with the goal of making a difference while making a living, a mission that runs through all facets of MLG and our culture."

Wallen joined MLG Capital in 1989 as Chief Financial Officer and Principal and was appointed CEO in 2000. He leads MLG's long and short-term business strategies, oversees the creation of innovative debt financing structures and helps develop complex partnership structures. Among his many roles, he chairs both the firm's Board of Directors and investment committee.

As CEO, Wallen has helped the firm achieve exponential growth, including expanding to nearly 500 employees. He has been instrumental in the firm's acquisition (includes current pending) of over 26.1 million square feet of commercial real estate property, which includes over 21,000 apartment units, across 19 states, with an exited and estimated current value exceeding $2.8 billion. He also helped transition the firm to its successful fund strategy approach, which provides accredited investors, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals in the world of private real estate.

This year's Best Bosses award specifically recognized leaders who stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and served as persevering and reliable constants, offering transparent support to employees while driving their companies forward.

"Tim is an intentional, supportive and passionate leader who projects a positive and uplifting attitude across the firm," said Mooney. "At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim's quick decision-making and astute leadership helped our employees adapt overnight. Our technology use and resources increased tenfold this past year, and Tim's leadership and focus on results have helped MLG not miss a beat."

Wallen helped MLG continue to thrive during a challenging year for the broader commercial real estate industry. His leadership and executive decision-making helped the team review a record $40+ billion in deals in 2020 via a differentiated dual-sourcing strategy, ultimately acquiring over $400 million.

Throughout the pandemic, Wallen focused on growing the team to meet the continuing growth and execution of MLG's business objectives, proven by its most recent Fund equity raise, remarkably completed five months ahead of schedule.

"I speak for everyone at MLG when I offer my sincerest congratulations to Tim on this well-deserved honor," said Mooney. "We look forward to continuing to grow and thrive under his keen and considerate leadership."

Wallen is a member of the World Presidents Organization and previously the Young Presidents Organization. He is an active member of the?Board of Lifesong for Orphans, an international organization that provides orphan care for over 13,000?children and has aided parents with financial assistance for the adoption of over 8,000 children. In his home state of Wisconsin, Wallen helped establish Positive Programs for Families, a support group for Milwaukee's inner-city children, and served on its Board and as Treasurer. Wallen also served on the Board of First?Business Bank of Milwaukee and now sits on its Advisory Board. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a?master's degree in?Accounting with tax concentration, and a bachelor's in Business Administration and?Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately 26.1 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 21,300 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $2.8 billion. MLG Capital targets to acquire between $400 and $500 million in commercial real estate annually; with approximately half of those acquisitions involving strategic partners. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's news room.

