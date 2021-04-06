Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership and FirePower Capital (together, the "Lenders") for a non-revolving term loan in the aggregate amount of up to $10,000,000.00 (the "Credit Facility").

In connection with the Credit Facility, the parties will enter into a definitive credit agreement and a general security agreement in favour of the Lenders on terms and conditions customary in such transactions. The Credit Facility shall be used by Lendified for purposes of funding new loans to small and medium-sized businesses in Canada.

John Gillberry, Chief Executive Officer of Lendified stated "This new credit facility demonstrates our Lenders' confidence in Lendified's ability to identify and implement new loan opportunities in the small to medium enterprise market in Canada. This credit facility provides a foundation for the future growth of our lending business".

Jared Kalish, a Partner at FirePower Capital added, "Lendified offers an important source of funding for small businesses that ultimately helps drive economic growth and job creation in Canada. Their loan portfolio has demonstrated strong performance in a particularly challenging environment, which underpins the quality of Lendified's tech-enabled adjudication platform. We're excited to support Lendified's growth objectives, which will assist small businesses in securing much needed capital."

Jordan Kupinsky, Managing Partner at Windsor Private Capital added, "Windsor is pleased to support the balance sheet restructuring of Lendified and provide the Company with a new source of funding for its small business loan program. Small businesses are the engine of growth of the Canadian economy and often times are unable to source financing solutions. Lendified helps fill this gap. We have been pleased with the performance of the existing Lendified loan portfolio, especially through this challenging year with so many businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to supporting the Company's and its clients' growth as the Canadian economy begins to recover."

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

