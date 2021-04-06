Boyden UK & Ireland opens dedicated office in Dublin

Kevin Keegan, HR and leadership consulting expert, and Maurice Carr, executive search and interim management specialist, provide strategic partnership to business leaders in Ireland and worldwide

DUBLIN, April 05, 2021. Led by Partners Kevin Keeganand Maurice Carr,Boyden Ireland provided expertise in executive search, interim managementand leadership consulting.



Upon making the announcement, Nick Robeson, Managing Partner of Boyden UK & Ireland, commented, "Ireland has consolidated its position as a bridgehead for Europe and has significant potential both for our existing clients and domestic Irish firms. We are delighted that Kevin and Maurice have joined the team at this pivotal time in our organisation's development. There is powerful synergy between us all and as we move to a post vaccine world we look at the year with renewed optimism and energy."

Keegan is a leading specialist in strategic talent acquisition, Human Resources and organisational development in high growth dynamic and transforming environments. Previously he held HR Director positions with Digicel, Ulster Bank, Greencore and Kerry Group. An Organization Psychologist with over 20 years international HR Leadership experience he brings a unique and valuable perspective to the Boyden proposition.

"I am delighted to join a global firm that excels in sourcing and aligning world class executive talent to organisations," said Kevin Keegan, Partner, Boyden Ireland.

Carr is a long-term expert in executive search and champion of interim management. He was previously Partner - Executive Recruitment at leading accountancy firm, BDO, in Ireland. He is a professional coach, certified by ICF, and a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

"I was attracted to Boyden's client-focused culture and strategic approach to building leadership teams," said Maurice Carr, Partner, Boyden Ireland. "In both search and interim management, I focus on the broader organisational impact, with client needs front of mind at every stage of the journey."

