

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to keep benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target at 10 basis points.



Before the announcement, the aussie fell against its major rivals.



The aussie was worth 84.26 against the yen, 1.5455 against the euro, 0.7639 against the greenback and 1.0832 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.



