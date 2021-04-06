Tata Power Delhi Distribution has installed a 150 kW/528 kWh battery energy storage system at a substation in New Delhi. The system will help the utility to manage peak load and frequency regulation, while providing 150 kW of power backup for durations of four hours.From pv magazine India Tata Power Delhi Distribution, in collaboration with Nexcharge, has launched India's first grid-connected community energy storage system (CESS) at Rani Bagh in New Delhi. Nexcharge is a joint venture between Exide Industries, India's largest lead-acid storage battery manufacturer, and Leclanché, a leading ...

