Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown! Kommt gleich nach Ostern die Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7BR ISIN: SE0001200015 Ticker-Symbol: ICQ 
Tradegate
06.04.21
08:00 Uhr
20,660 Euro
-0,040
-0,19 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVISIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVISIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,64020,72008:20
20,66020,72008:12
PR Newswire
06.04.2021 | 08:15
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVISIO's 2020 Annual Report now available

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INVISIO announced that the company's Annual Report for 2020 is available in Swedish and English. A digital copy can be downloaded at www.invisio.com or via the link below.

To request a printed version, please email ir@invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Peterson
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733
Email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 6, 2021, at 08:00.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France, UK, Italy and Thailand as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invisio-s-2020-annual-report-now-available,c3319785

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3319785/1397222.pdf

INVISIO Annual Report 2020

INVISIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.