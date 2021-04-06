American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Questions to Ask to Determine the Right Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / What are the questions that investors should ask before deciding upon a Self-Directed IRA? American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, North Carolina, recently posed that topic at its blog. And in the recent post, American IRA highlighted some probing questions that investors can ask themselves to determine which Self-Directed IRA might be the right choice.

These questions were intended for investors to point at their own retirement plans and specific strategies. They also highlighted the importance of sitting down and hashing out an investment strategy before plunging in to any one particular attempt. The post, at American IRA's blog at www.AmericanIRA.com, also takes readers through how these questions might factor into the way they approach retirement accounts.

The first question on the list was that investors should consider their retirement goals. Retirement accounts are specific strategies, after all. And they do not exist in a vacuum. There are specific retirement investment rules that apply to Self-Directed IRA accounts, as they do to all retirement accounts. And investors should know the lay of the land before choosing which investment strategy might be best for them. This means taking a good look at an investor's own retirement goals and evaluating the best way to get from Point A to Point B.

Because American IRA is a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, it serves as a custodian to these accounts. "This post is about helping investors understand which account is right for them based on their own situation," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Since we are a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, it's up to the investor to ultimately make their own investment decisions. But educational posts like these highlight the different types of things that investors can think about as they get started."

For more information about the questions-and details about how these questions might elucidate other retirement topics-interested parties may visit the blog at www.AmericanIRA.com. Contact the Self-Directed IRA administration firm at 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."

