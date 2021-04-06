Slync.io, the innovator behind Logistics Orchestration, the easy-to-use SaaS platform bringing together logistics processes, data, and systems for global service providers and shippers, announced today the appointment of Paul Pessutti, a software and logistics industry veteran, as its new Executive Vice President Chief Revenue Officer. This hire comes after Slync.io's recent Series B funding round of $60 million earlier this year.

Paul Pessutti, Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Pessutti brings over 25 years of experience to Slync.io that is focused on achieving customer outcomes, solving difficult business challenges and driving industry innovation. At Slync.io, Pessutti is responsible for setting and executing the company's global go-to-market strategy and will lead the marketing, sales, and professional services teams in order to scale the organization and solidify its position as a market leader.

Pessutti comes to Slync.io having served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at SAP where he was responsible for the global travel and transportation business and DXC Technology where he led a team of 8,000 people across 70 countries. Pessutti has also held senior leadership roles at GT Nexus, Open Harbor and Maersk.

"As Slync.io continues to grow, the CRO is a critical role for us. Paul's extensive industry experience, deep enterprise software knowledge, and history of creating value for customers makes him the perfect fit for our team," said Chris Kirchner, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Slync.io. "I couldn't be happier that Paul chose to join Slync.io and I'm confident our customers around the world will love working with him."

"I am excited to join Slync.io at such a pivotal time for the company, where we are hyper-focused on growth and innovation," said Pessutti. "Slync.io has demonstrated a clear vision for the future and an unmatched commitment to delivering customer value and outcomes through the deep industry expertise residing within our teams. I am thrilled and eager to embark on Slync's promising next chapter."

About Slync.io

Slync.io is a SaaS operating platform for global shippers and logistics service providers that delivers higher productivity and process efficiency through intelligent automation. Logistics Orchestration is an end-to-end service offering that revolutionizes costly back-office processes in global logistics operations. Slync.io connects disparate systems, ingests structured and unstructured datasets, orchestrates teams, and automates processes seamlessly together delivering unprecedented levels of efficiency for logisticians. Get connected, visit www.slync.io or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

