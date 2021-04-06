YPO Announces 14 Global Impact Award Regional Honorees

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announced the organization's Global Impact Award regional honorees.

The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO impact that is both sustainable and scalable. A regional honoree was selected from each of YPO's 14 regions.

"Business being a force for good is one of YPO's key tenets. We are honored to recognize and celebrate these extraordinary and impactful YPO members from around the globe who are truly making a mark in their communities and beyond," said YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi. "They are an inspiration to us all on how to lead with purpose."

The 2021 YPO Global Impact Award Regional Honorees are:

Andre Abucham ( Latin America ) , Founder and Chair of the Board of Santa Fé Beneficent Association

, Founder and Chair of the Board of Santa Fé Beneficent Association Melissa Ackerman ( Mid-America U.S.) , President of Produce Alliance and the Produce Alliance Foundation

( , President of Produce Alliance and the Produce Alliance Foundation Javier Benavente Barrón ( Europe ) , President of?Alares Group and The?Alares?Foundation

, President of?Alares Group and The?Alares?Foundation Greg Block (Southeast U.S. and Caribbean ) , The late Greg Block was the Founder, Chairman and CEO of First Step Staffing.

, The late was the Founder, Chairman and CEO of First Step Staffing. Hakan Bulgurlu (Pacific U.S.) , CEO of Arçelik

, CEO of Arçelik Jo Burston ( Australia /NZ) , CEO of Inspiring Rare Birds and?Co-Founder and Director of Startup.Business

, CEO of Inspiring Rare Birds and?Co-Founder and Director of Startup.Business Patrick Chalhoub ( Middle East / North Africa ) , Group President of the Chalhoub Group

, Group President of the Chalhoub Group James Chen , ( North Asia ) , Founder of Vision for a Nation and Clearly

, , Founder of Vision for a Nation and Clearly Lotte Davis ( Canada ) , CEO and Founder of One Girl Can

, CEO and Founder of One Girl Can Carrie Freeman (Western U.S.) , Co-CEO of SecondMuse

, Co-CEO of SecondMuse Alison Hill (Northeastern U.S.) , CEO of LifeStraw

, CEO of LifeStraw Nichol Ng ( Southeast Asia ) , Co-Founder of The Food Bank Singapore and the CEO of X-Inc

, Co-Founder of The Food Bank Singapore and the CEO of X-Inc Isak Pretorius ( Africa ) , Group Executive Director of JAM International

, Group Executive Director of JAM International Nathan Sivagananathan ( South Asia ), Co-Founder of Trail

The recipient of the 2021 YPO Global Impact Award will be announced in late May.

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.

