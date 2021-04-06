DJ Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Solid 2020 results with funding in place for growth

Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Solid 2020 results with funding in place for growth

Kopy Goldfields has reported its first full year results as a Russian gold producer following the Amur Zoloto reverse acquisition (the comparative 2019 results are for Amur Zoloto only). The company saw revenue rise 41% to USUSD98.8m and EBITDA rise 67% to USUSD45.6m. Having secured a USUSD42.3m debt facility maturing in September 2023, Kopy is fully funded to support its growth profile and we expect the company to end 2021 with net debt of USUSD61.8m and USUSD13.7m in cash and undrawn debt facilities. Our updated base case discounted free cash flow to equity (DCFE) valuation of Kopy is little changed at USUSD286m (previously USUSD295m) or SEK2.78/share (previously SEK2.76/share). This is based on our standard gold price deck (long-term real gold price of USUSD1,524/oz) and 10% discount rate. Running a sensitivity analysis at a flat real long-term gold price of USUSD1,700/oz (ie USUSD1,700/oz rising by inflation) the discounted dividend valuation of Kopy would be SEK3.00 per share. The planned Nasdaq Nordic main market listing could be a catalyst for increased investor interest in Kopy Goldfields.

