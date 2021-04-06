Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021

WKN: A0REAW ISIN: SE0002245548 
Frankfurt
06.04.21
08:19 Uhr
0,202 Euro
-0,001
-0,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 10:25
Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Solid 2020 results with funding in place for growth

DJ Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Solid 2020 results with funding in place for growth 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Solid 2020 results with funding in place for growth 
06-Apr-2021 / 08:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 6 April 2021 
 
Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Solid 2020 results with funding in place for growth 
Kopy Goldfields has reported its first full year results as a Russian gold producer following the Amur Zoloto reverse 
acquisition (the comparative 2019 results are for Amur Zoloto only). The company saw revenue rise 41% to USUSD98.8m and 
EBITDA rise 67% to USUSD45.6m. Having secured a USUSD42.3m debt facility maturing in September 2023, Kopy is fully funded 
to support its growth profile and we expect the company to end 2021 with net debt of USUSD61.8m and USUSD13.7m in cash and 
undrawn debt facilities. 
 
Our updated base case discounted free cash flow to equity (DCFE) valuation of Kopy is little changed at USUSD286m 
(previously USUSD295m) or SEK2.78/share (previously SEK2.76/share). This is based on our standard gold price deck 
(long-term real gold price of USUSD1,524/oz) and 10% discount rate. Running a sensitivity analysis at a flat real 
long-term gold price of USUSD1,700/oz (ie USUSD1,700/oz rising by inflation) the discounted dividend valuation of Kopy 
would be SEK3.00 per share. The planned Nasdaq Nordic main market listing could be a catalyst for increased investor 
interest in Kopy Goldfields. 
Click here to view the full report. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Alison Turner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 mining@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1180865 06-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
