Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 06.04.2021 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS GULF KEYSTONE TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 190 (180) PENCE - DZ BANK RAISES FAIR VALUE FOR BP TO 360 (330) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS ITV TO 'NEUTRAL' ('BUY') - TARGET 135 (118) PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES WPP PRICE TARGET TO 1080 (1025) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES SPECTRIS PRICE TARGET TO 3880 (3615) PENCE - 'BUY' - LIBERUM RAISES PENDRAGON PRICE TARGET TO 18 (12) PENCE - 'HOLD' - RBC RAISES CENTRICA PRICE TARGET TO 75 (55) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RPT/RBC RAISES HSBC PRICE TARGET TO 465 (430) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



