NewLaw Reduces Small Claims Process Lifecycle with Newgen's Case Management Platform

- UK-based leading law firm leverages Newgen's platform for digitizing whiplash claims process

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, is pleased to announce that UK-based NewLaw Solicitors is using Newgen's case management solution to digitize its whiplash claims process.

Leveraging Newgen's low code capabilities, NewLaw has built a client-focused, online personal injury portal, 'Pilot', to simplify and digitize claims processing for customers. The solution will help the law firm enhance process efficiency and employee productivity while adhering to regulatory compliances.

"The solution, built on Newgen's platform, will enable us to automate our entire small claims lifecycle for fast, accurate, and secure settlements. This will also help in providing our clients with experienced, qualified legal support throughout the claims process," said Tim Lock, MD, NewLaw.

"It is commendable how rapidly and swiftly NewLaw has built a streamlined claims portal with our low code platform. We are keen to closely work with NewLaw to explore additional avenues for digital transformation," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

"Businesses need to be agile and adapt to ever-evolving customer needs. Technology then becomes a key enabler for accelerating digital transformation and NewLaw's achievement is one such testimony," said Virender Jeet, SVP, Sales and Marketing, Newgen Software.

About NewLaw Solicitors

NewLaw Solicitors is one of the UK's most innovative and fastest growing law firms, specialising in all areas of personal injury law from whiplash claims to catastrophic injury cases to Welfare, Wills, Trusts, Court of Protection and Probate. Established in 2004 with the aim of providing a legal service that gets results for both their individual and commercial clients this approach has seen NewLaw grow from a start-up of 2 to over 400 staff in their Bristol and Cardiff offices.

About Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications-to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)-for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

