Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Lauf von Clarity Gold! Allzeithoch pulverisiert! Aktie explodiert...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2021 | 11:44
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the Upcoming Launch of Camera Caper, the Photo Challenge Game

Thanks to Camera Caper, Long Road Trips Will Be More Enjoyable and Less Stressful

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Dan M. Lee, a photographer, and Adam Juniper, a producer, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their new photo challenge game, Camera Caper.

As Lee noted, road trips should be fun and stress-free, not boring and predictable. In addition, as a photographer, he is always looking for opportunities to hone his skills.

This knowledge inspired Lee and Juniper to create Camera Caper, a card game that will help photographers on road trips have a more creative and enjoyable journey. In addition to professional and amateur photographers, Camera Caper is an ideal game for families, hobbyists and people who simply want to go on a more amazing adventure.

The game, which is currently the focus of a fundraiser on Kickstarter, actually started as a way for Lee to "scratch a creative itch" and challenge himself and his friends to get out and about when the pandemic began.

Over time, the game morphed into its current format, which will be available as a Box Set or Challenge Cards pack.

Playing Camera Caper is easy and fun, Juniper said. Players will take a "move" card which will determine how far, or where the player can travel to next. Then, the player will take a card from the "challenge" deck, complete the challenge and earn the points on the card.

The final step involves sharing the photos that the player has taken, either on social media or with the hashtag cameracaper.

"The box set will challenge players' photography skills while leaving the travel to lady luck," Lee said, adding that the rules are straightforward and set up to ensure players are well guided on the challenge.

In addition to the upcoming launch of Camera Caper, Lee's and Juniper's own road trip journey will soon be the focus of an upcoming TV show, and the two also have a book in the works. They also hope to eventually offer a community building companion app for the game.

About Camera Caper:

The Great American Road Trip should be fun, stress-free and, above all, unique. That's why Dan M. Lee, photographer, and Adam Juniper, producer, turned their journey into the Camera Caper, a road trip game that lets Lady Luck win all the arguments while helping people to hone their photography skills while traveling around the country.

Contact:

Kylie Mezers
kelly.mediacrowd@gmail.com
(323) 477-2657

SOURCE: Camera Caper



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639099/Announcing-the-Upcoming-Launch-of-Camera-Caper-the-Photo-Challenge-Game

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.