Unifund Plc - Annual Financial Report
London, April 1
6 April 2021
Unifund Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2019.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481611/Unifund_2019_FINAL_310321_Signed.pdf
For further information please contact:
Unifund Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
