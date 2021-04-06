Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Frankfurt
06.04.21
12:06 Uhr
5,050 Euro
-0,210
-3,99 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0085,23013:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2021 | 12:05
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Purus AS will be held on 27 April 2021 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.

Due to COVID-19, and to ensure accomplishment of the Annual General Meeting, shareholders are requested to participate in the Annual General Meeting by;

a) voting electronically in advance prior to the Annual General Meeting, or

b) participate by proxy, with or without voting instructions.

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagonpurus.com. Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

Contact:
Salman Alam, VP Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus AS
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus AS
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and Twitter.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • HPUR Notice of AGM 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84b2579a-037a-41aa-a9c0-94d2ab57a7a7)

HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.