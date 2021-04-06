Global distribution agreement with ABCAM plc to sell Avacta's SARS-CoV-2 research ELISA Affimer reagents

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of innovative cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with ABCAM plc (AIM: ABC; NASDAQ: ABCM) to sell the Group's recently developed SARS-CoV-2 research ELISA Affimer reagents.

Avacta has developed Affimer reagents which can be used in a high performance ELISA laboratory test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with high sensitivity and excellent specificity for the spike protein of the original strain of the virus and other dominant variants such as B117 ("Kent" strain) and D614G.

ABCAM is one of the world's leading suppliers of high-quality biological reagents and kits which are used in a wide range of fields including drug discovery, diagnostics and basic research. Under the worldwide, non-exclusive distribution agreement, ABCAM will enable the global research community to access Avacta's SARS-CoV-2 spike protein Affimer research reagents through its on-line catalogue. This will allow scientists around the world to perform the ELISA test in their own laboratories and support the global fight against the pandemic.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive of Avacta Group commented: "We are delighted that we have established a global route to market for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein Affimer reagents through ABCAM's dedicated global commercialisation infrastructure.

As far as we are aware, our spike protein ELISA test is the most sensitive test of its kind and, in ABCAM, we have a world-leading partner capable of maximising the commercial potential of the Affimer reagents by making them globally available to scientists who are researching into the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

I look forward to further updating the market on progress across the Group in due course."

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was considered inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005525/en/

Contacts:

Zyme Communications (Trade and Regional Media)

Katie Odgaard

Tel: +44 (0) 7787 502 947

katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com