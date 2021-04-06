Killi accelerates data transparency for consumers by announcing a first-of-its-kind feature that allows users in the USA to fetch and control their online data profile.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (OTCQB: MYIDD) ("Killi") announces the launch of 'Killi Unveil,' a product iteration that allows consumers in the USA to access 320 million online data profiles, profiles that until today has remained inaccessible to them. This market first enables users to authenticate their identity in the Killi product and then fetch their data from the internet. Once retrieved, consumers can view over 200 attributes collected and sold without their express permission.

"Every single person on the planet over the age of 16 has a digital profile, inaccessible to them, that is being sold today for thousands of dollars per year," said Killi founder and CEO Neil Sweeney. "There is no destination for consumers to view, edit, opt-out, or be compensated for the use of this data, until now. At Killi, we believe consumers should be in the conversation regarding how their information is being collected and used. The notion that companies can continue to collect and sell consumers' data without their involvement is an antiquated model that we are attacking. This advancement accelerates our mission of becoming the leading global brand associated with transparency and privacy for consumers."

An additional benefit of Killi's new feature is consumers' ability to edit their data - both a gap in the current data market and a requirement in California's new privacy regulation Proposition 24 1 . As data usage and acquisition has never typically included the consumer, there has never been a way for data to be updated. The result has been stale, outdated files being traded by parties, lowering the data's efficacy and integrity. In working with Killi, companies can acquire user consent and more accurate files due to the profiles' editability while redistributing dollars back to consumers.

Unveil is currently limited to the United States but will expand to the additional countries that Killi supports, including Australia, Singapore, Canada, and New Zealand. The US market is the most significant global data market, with estimates of its value exceeding $247 billion 2 . The world's data market is in flux due to privacy legislation changes and the deprecation of third-party cookies and mobile identifiers - the two dominant variables used to track and target consumers. These changes are forcing every business that has a dependency on data to look for new transparent, privacy-compliant data sources to power their models, which Killi can supply.

Killi believes that all data is a manifestation of consumer identity and that redistributing control and compensation to the consumer is a critical component of participation in an evolving market. Unveil is the latest iteration in Killi's continued efforts for increasing consumer inclusion and compensation.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (OTCQB: MYIDD) is a consumer privacy ecosystem that allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore,

Australia, and New Zealand). Killi pays users automatically every week a cash Data DividendTM for the use of their data, making Killi the only company in the world that is compensating users for the purchase of their data.

Killi is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io, a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value broken out by individual platforms.

To learn more about Data Unveil and how Killi fairly pays users, please visit https://killi.io/earn.

Download Killi here.

