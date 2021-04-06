City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 01-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 192.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.31p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.20m

Net borrowing level: 2%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 01-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 76.07p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP30.31m

Net borrowing level: 18%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528