Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
06.04.2021 | 12:33
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, April 6

TO: PR NEWSWIRE

FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Result of General Meeting

6 April 2021

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolution to renew the Board's authority to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis for purposes of the Company's discount and premium control policy, as detailed in the circular to shareholders dated 10 March 2021, was approved by shareholders.

Following today's meeting, the Company has the capacity to issue 1,678,246 ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

A copy of the resolution passed at the general meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Details of the number of proxy votes cast on the resolution will be published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

All enquiries:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

