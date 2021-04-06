Facebook has revealed plans to buy electricity from a 5 MW floating solar array in the Straits of Johor. The project will sell power through a virtual power purchase agreement.Singapore-based renewables developer Sunseap will sell power to Facebook in Singapore through a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA). The electricity will be provided by a 5 MW offshore floating PV array that Sunseap operates in the Straits of Johor. "The energy from the 5 MW offshore floating photovoltaic system will be exported to the national grid," the company said. "All renewable energy credits (RECs) from the project ...

