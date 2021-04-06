The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled a low-voltage battery with a modular design and a high-voltage storage system which is claimed to have a one-hour, ultra-rapid charge rate.Chinese inverter manufacturer GoodWe has unveiled two new residential batteries that are claimed to be able to identify parallel solar modules automatically, with no need for dial setting. A first, new low-voltage device, called Lynx Home U Series, is available in three different devices with storage capacities of 5.4, 10.8, and 16.2 kWh and a weight of 60, 120, and 160kg, respectively. The dimensions of the first unit ...

