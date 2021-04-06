Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.04.2021 | 12:39
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lighter, powerful, more intelligent: The next generation of Jimmy Vacuum Cleaner is here!

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's newly released H series vacuum cleaners will be exclusively launching this April on geekbuying.com. Jimmy has scheduled 3 new models under the H series comprising of H8, H8 Pro and the H9 Pro. The H series signifies its patented horizontal cyclone design, this allows reduced suction loss with small air resistance with big air flow. After rigorous testing with different form factors, the upper handle design tends to be more comfortable during use than a side-handling design.

Lighter, powerful, more intelligent: Jimmy H Series Vacuum Cleaner Released.

Highly Intuitive

The Jimmy H series is equipped with smart interactive system to manage your cleaning work intelligently. Jimmy floorhead load sensing technology can recognize different floor types and adjust machine working power for more smart and efficient cleaning. This series continues the consistent design innovation, the battery is still detachable coupled with a user-friendly battery charging design. Jimmy H8 Pro comes with a supporting base, while Jimmy H9 Pro has a standard charging bracket, which is convenient for storage.

Finely Designed

Jimmy H8 Pro is built with a 1.49kg lightweight main machine, as the flagship model of 2021, it comes with a standard 160AW suction, 3000mAh battery with a 70 minutes of battery life (which can be extended to 140 minutes with an extra detachable battery). 4 levels energy-saving control, increased auto-mode configuration, can switch freely between floor and carpet, automatic suction control.

Immensely Powerful

H9 Pro is their latest and the greatest model of the bunch that is one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners in the market currently. In addition to all the basic configuration of H8 Pro, it has added an additional 8x3000mAh set of batteries extending the battery life by up to 80 minutes. Flexible metal tube is more suitable for cleaning the bottom and rear ends of your furniture which can be cumbersome. The 200AW suction, like the 2020 flagship of JV85 Pro, puts Jimmy H9 Pro in the top tier of premium vacuum cleaners.

Jimmy's Expertise

Jimmy specializes in research, development and production of cordless vacuum cleaners with over 25+ years of experience in the vacuum cleaner industry. It is one of the very few in the industry to implement fully automated and operational facility in manufacturing vacuum cleaners among other consumer goods.

www.Jimmy.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481523/2000x1000_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.