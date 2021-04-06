Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 1 April 2021:

- 24,234,892 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 20,217,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 23,810,988 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 15,388,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,229,911 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,122,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,623,871 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,250,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 1 April 2021 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 24,234,892 175.36p 42,498,306 Global Equity Income Shares 23,810,988 228.21p 54,339,055 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,229,911 162.48p 6,872,759 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,623,871 105.92p 1,720,004 Total 105,430,124

