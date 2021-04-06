FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 April 2021 was 858.65p (ex income) 856.56p (cum income) ex dividend .

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

06 April 2021