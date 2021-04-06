Neutra Corp: Neutra Nears Major International Agreement with Mexican Distributor for VIVIS CBD Manufactured Products

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) reports it's currently in negotiations with a Mexican company for distribution of VIVIS-manufactured CBD products throughout Mexico. When completed, the agreement will give Neutra and VIVIS an international presence just days after Neutra announced it had set a new company sales record in March 2021.

"This will open up an entirely new and exciting market for us," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "It represents a great opportunity to grow our manufacturing capabilities and introduce more people to the quality of VIVIS' lab-tested CBD products. Combine this with our ongoing big box retail push and our recent sales success, and the rest of 2021 is looking quite promising for Neutra and its shareholders."

Hemp-based CBD products, like VIVIS' supplements, oils, topicals and gummies, are legal in Mexico so long as they contain less than 1% of THC. Because of this, one market research firm is predicting the Mexican hemp-based CBD market - valued from between $9 million to $47 million (US) in 2019 - to rocket to more than $275 million (US) by 2025.

Some analysts expect Mexico to rapidly become one of the biggest consumer CBD markets, representing a lucrative opportunity for companies like Neutra.

Neutra has already announced it hit a record sales level in March 2021. This sales high is due to the work of the new national sales team and many states opening their economies as the COVID pandemic recedes, enabling shoppers to visit more retailers.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

