Lyxor Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.6187 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2049068 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 96900 EQS News ID: 1180927 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

