DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.858 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7071154 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 96909 EQS News ID: 1180936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

