DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.9096 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 251807 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 96926 EQS News ID: 1180953 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:46 ET (10:46 GMT)