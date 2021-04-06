DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.9444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1656101 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 96936 EQS News ID: 1180963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

