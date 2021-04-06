DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.2566 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19801710 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 96987 EQS News ID: 1181014 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

