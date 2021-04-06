DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 157.8457 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70669 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 97030 EQS News ID: 1181057 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 06, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)