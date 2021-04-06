DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.2978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10222220 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779

