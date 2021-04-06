DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.3679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16240806 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 97038 EQS News ID: 1181065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

