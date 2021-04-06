DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.9788 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8306673 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 97055 EQS News ID: 1181082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)