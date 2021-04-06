DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.6186 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 687200 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 97073 EQS News ID: 1181100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 06, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)