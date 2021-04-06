DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.8997 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1850278 CODE: EESG LN ISIN: LU1792117340 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117340 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EESG LN Sequence No.: 97091 EQS News ID: 1181118 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)