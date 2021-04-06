DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.5052 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13133000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 97107 EQS News ID: 1181134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)