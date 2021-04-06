DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.2396 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1394858 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 97184 EQS News ID: 1181211 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)