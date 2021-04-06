DJ Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.4026 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 363000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 97192 EQS News ID: 1181219 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

