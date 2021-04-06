DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 239.6371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13303578 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 97197 EQS News ID: 1181224 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)