

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production rose in Ferbuary, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in February.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 1.5 percent in February.



Manufacturing output gained 0.2 percent annually in February and rose 0.8 percent from the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying output declined 8.0 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply grew 8.8 percent.



