DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2072 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1376001 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 97182 EQS News ID: 1181209 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:49 ET (10:49 GMT)