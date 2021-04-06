DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.8521 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31920671 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 97154 EQS News ID: 1181181 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

