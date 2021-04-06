Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 13:22
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) 
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Apr-2021 / 12:50 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.8579 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77737 
CODE: MFDD LN 
ISIN: LU0908501132 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0908501132 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MFDD LN 
Sequence No.:  97152 
EQS News ID:  1181179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.