Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 509.283 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20588 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 97147 EQS News ID: 1181174 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

