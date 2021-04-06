DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.8373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1445185 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 97119 EQS News ID: 1181146 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

